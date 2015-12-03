NEW: Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office says Royal Spa’s prostitutes were living there, too – “This is slavery”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - Thursday, the Madison County Sheriff's Office released new details about an extensive investigation regarding prostitution and human trafficking at Royal Spa on Highway 72 West.

The spa's manager, Kyong Hurlburt, was arrested Tuesday on three counts of promoting prostitution. She is out of jail after posting bond.

Chief Deputy Dave Jernigan said the investigation started about a year ago based on complaints by legitimate spas with licensed massage therapists. They said Royal Spa was giving their businesses a bad name.

He said his team could have busted Royal Spa at that time with probable cause, but the business would likely have picked up and moved somewhere else.

"We decided to try to go up the ladder a little bit. This investigation was like an onion -- we decided to peel it back and target the managers and owners of the spa," said Jernigan. "We didn't anticipate it taking this long, but I'm glad we took the time. Our investigators worked doggedly throughout the year to try to put this together. It took a lot of man power, a lot of time. We very easily could have taken it down early, but we decided that there had to be more to this. We just didn't think that the brains of the operation were here, that it was somewhere else and it is proving to be true."

The Madison County Sheriff's Office worked with other agencies in Alabama and Tennessee, including the Department of Homeland Security Investigators, the Alabama Therapeutic Massage Board Investigators, the Alabama Fire Marshal's Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office. They determined Royal Spa had an extensive "business plan" with an organizational chart, cash and contracts to sell women for sex.

"The females were delivered to Royal Spa and picked up in the area of Royal Spa," Jernigan said.

He added this is not a victimless crime, like some may say.

"The ladies who were working at the spa were actually living there as well. That makes them indentured. That makes it equivalent to slavery," said Jernigan. "Many don't speak the language that we have here in the United States, they have no transportation, they have no support structure, which allows them to have to work off a debt by working in illegal trade of prostitution in the spas."

Jernigan said investigators do not believe minors were involved, but the investigation is ongoing. He added that Royal Spa was involved in other crimes, including money laundering, tax evasion and credit card fraud.

"We found evidence, records that will allow us to connect the dots to other spas that do this type of thing," he said.

Royal Spa's owner, Myung Kim of Chattanooga, was arrested earlier this week. She will be brought to Madison County to face charges.

Jernigan made it clear illegal activity will not be tolerated here.

"To anyone who wants to run under the radar and operate unethically, don't come to Madison County. We'll put you out of business," he added.

Jernigan added investigators are still looking for five people in connection to the investigation:

Jun Kim of Chattanooga, who has an outstanding warrant for promoting prostitution. She was an owner of Royal Spa.

Ronnie Song of Mobile, who has an outstanding warrant for promoting prostitution. Song was the manager of Unique Spa in Mobile and had ties with Royal Spa here.

Un Choe of Georgia, who has an outstanding warrant for promoting prostitution.

Chang Williams of New York, who has an outstanding warrant for promoting prostitution.

Jennifer Joe of New York, who has an outstanding warrant for promoting prostitution.

Once arrested, all will be brought to Madison County to face charges.

As for people who patronized Royal Spa to hire the women, Chief Deputy Jernigan said there could be additional charges filed.