DNA evidence leads to arrest in home invasion, rape case in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – DNA evidence led to the arrest of a man accused of breaking into a woman’s home and raping her back in May.

Decatur Police said Donnie Lloyd Jones was arrested Wednesday and charged with rape in the first degree and burglary in the second degree.

Police said the crime happened on the night of May 30, 2015 at a residence on Towerview St SW. The victim told police that she was in her house when a man broke in through a rear window. After demanding money, he forcibly raped her in the house before leaving the residence, police said.

After an investigation, DNA evidence was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences lab for testing. That DNA was compared to samples in the Alabama CODIS system, showing a match to Jones, police said.

Jones was on parole at the time of the offense for burglary in the third degree. Warrants were issued for his arrest Wednesday. He turned himself in later that afternoon.

Crisis Services of North Alabama offers support for victims of sexual assault 24-hours a day, seven days a week. Its hotline is (800) 273-TALK (8255).