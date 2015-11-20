× Alabama’s unemployment rate drops for October

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) – The latest numbers show a slight drop in Alabama’s unemployment rate.

Statistics from the Alabama Department of Labor show the state unemployment rate for October at 5.9 percent, down from 6 percent in September.

“More jobs are being created, Alabama’s unemployment rate continues to drops and our economy is growing,” Governor Robert Bentley said.

Madison and Limestone Counties have the lowest unemployment rates in our area with 5 and 5.1 percent respectively. The highest jobless numbers in north Alabama belong to Colbert County at 7.1 percent and Lawrence County at 7.2 percent.

More Information:

Unemployment rate county by county

Map showing Alabama’s October 2015 unemployment rate