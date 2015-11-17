× Donald Trump to make 2nd campaign stop in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill has announced that Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump is coming back to Alabama. He’s planned a campaign stop in Birmingham on Saturday, November 21.

The rally will be at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex Saturday. The doors open at 9:00 a.m.

Free tickets can be attained here.

“We are excited to have Donald Trump bring his campaign to Birmingham! I am confident that Mr. Trump’s appearance will be welcomed with enthusiasm, just as it was in Mobile,” said Secretary Merrill. “We are very pleased with the way the SEC Primary has developed and what it means for our people to have personal interaction with these candidates. With the assistance and full support of the Alabama Legislature, one of the most significant things we have done in the Secretary of State’s Office is change the primary date to March 1. Since the March primary legislation passed, the top two Democratic candidates and eight of the top Republican candidates have made campaign stops in Alabama, which is unheard of for our state. As Secretary of State, I will continue to position Alabama and the South as a place where presidential candidates are willing to make an effort to visit and meet our remarkable people.”

Trumps first stop in Alabama was in Mobile back in August, where he held the largest attended political rally for any presidential candidate in the nation.