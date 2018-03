× Emergency crews working high-speed wreck on Highway 72 near Moore’s Mill Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Emergency crews say the Volvo involved in the wreck was traveling at a high rate of speed.

It flipped at least once when it left the roadway near Moore’s Mill.

However, emergency crews say the person inside is expected survive. There was only one person in the car at the time of the wreck, and they were conscious and talking while being assisted by paramedics.