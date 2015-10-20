Lauderdale County reserve deputies training for mounted patrol unit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) - Sheriff Rick Singleton is expanding the reserve deputy program at the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department.

That includes bringing back a mounted patrol unit for some additional eyes on the community. A posse is a huge advantage for folks living out in the county.

"It'll be volunteers, it will be part of our reserves," Sheriff Singleton explained. "We will use them for search and rescue efforts, we use them for crowd control events like the Trail of Tears. They will also represent the department in parades and events."

A certified trainer in Florence will work with the deputies for the next few months. By spring, Singleton hopes to have them up and ready to go. It's extra patrol for a very small cost.

"Of course, they have their own horse and they ride their own saddles," he said. "We do, through fundraisers, raise the money to buy their uniforms for them."

The sheriff said when it comes down to it, horses have access to areas where vehicles, and even four-wheelers, don't. They also offer a better line-of-sight than deputies on the ground.

Training is currently underway. The posse of volunteers is just one of the reserve additions Singleton plans to bring back.