UPDATE: Etowah Co. authorities confirm two missing girls found

UPDATE: On Saturday night, the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office announced both girls were found safe. Officials did not give any other details.

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. – The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office and Crossville Police Department are working together searching for two missing girls Thursday evening.

Brooke Anette Richerzhagen, 15 years old, of Attalla, is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Stephanie Michelle Siemens, 16 years old, of Crossville, is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe the girls are together in a white 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 truck with license plate number 28CB416.

They were last seen Wednesday evening, October 14, 2015, in the Gallant community.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Brooke and Stephanie, please contact the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office at 256-546-2825 or the Crossville Police Department at 256-528-7121.