South Carolina head coach Steve Spurrier says he’s resigning, not retiring

COLUMBIA, S.C. — University of South Carolina head football coach Steve Spurrier made one thing clear as soon as he took the podium Tuesday morning.

“I’m resigning, not retiring,” Spurrier said.

Spurrier said it was time for new leadership, and he started thinking about it a few weeks ago when the Gamecocks were 2-2. He said the team was heading in the wrong direction.

“We’ve slipped. It’s my fault. I’m the head coach.”

“It’s the best thing for South Carolina, for our university, to start the rebuilding process. It’s their turn to have a go at it and see what they can do. It’s time for me to move on,” Spurrier added.

Spurrier never had a losing season in 24 previous seasons coaching at Duke (1987-89), Florida (1990-2001) or South Carolina, where he has been since 2005.

The Gamecocks are currently 2-4 and 0-4 in the Southeastern Conference.

South Carolina co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Shawn Elliott will be the interim Gamecocks coach for the remainder of the season.

“I want to lead, and make him proud,” Elliott said of Spurrier, getting a little choked up as he spoke.

Spurrier said he doesn’t have future coaching plans at the moment, but might do some high school coaching, “who knows.”

President @HarrisPastides on Steve Spurrier: "He gave us our swagger, our pride, and our Sandstorm enthusiasm. That will be his legacy." — U of South Carolina (@UofSC) October 13, 2015