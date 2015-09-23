New jobs heading to Rogersville in early 2016

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) - Economic development leaders in the Shoals are celebrating a win for the eastern part of Lauderdale County. Not only are they leasing a building which has stood vacant for years, jobs will be added to the workforce and the building size doubled.

There’s a parking lot along U.S. Highway 72 in Rogersville which has sat empty for close to five years now.

The Shoals Economic Development Authority built a structure there in hopes of bringing industry to the eastern end of the county. Forrest Wright with SEDA said they now have a tenant.

"The surrounding area will benefit from it, and I think they are excited about it," said Wright.

Wright can't name the company yet. He hinted the company is new to the U.S. and will produce extruded plastic products.

He said SEDA has been marketing the building as one of the first "Advantage Sites" in Alabama to be created. And although it took five years to lease, it has served a much larger purpose.

“There are several projects which are in the Shoals now that came to the Shoals and looked at that building first,” Wright explained. “The building did not match their needs, but the community did.”

And Wright said the Rogersville Business Park works well for those companies who are servicing the automotive industry or the southeast in general. But they are still working to overcome one major marketing challenge.

“Transportation is always an issue,” said Wright. “We just had a study that came out yesterday that said one of the hindrances for the Shoals is lack of interstate access. Well, we do have access; you just can’t see it from the Shoals.”

Wright said there will be lots of activities on the site over the next few months as crews get it ready for the next industry to call Rogersville home.

Economic developers say the building will likely be ready for operations by the second quarter of 2016, initially hiring 50 employees. Within five years, the company hopes to hire an additional 30 employees.