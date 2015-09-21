The River Clay Fine Arts Festival Kicks Off This Saturday, September 26

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Local and national artists will gather in the River City at the end of September for a new festival bringing art and the community together. This weekend, September 26-27, the River Clay Fine Arts Festival is a juried art festival featuring local and national artists exhibiting original works of art for sale to the public. In addition to the artist market and mingling with artists, festival goers will enjoy art demonstrations, student art exhibits, musical performances, activities for children and more.

The Artist Market at the River Clay Fine Arts Festival features artwork from 58 artists from 7 states who will have on display and for sale a variety of original works of art including ceramics, drawings, glass, jewelry, metalwork, mixed media, paintings, photography, sculptures, and wood. Demonstrating artists during the two-day event include a potter, woodturner and painter. Local restaurants and caterers will also participate offering attendees the opportunity to picnic during festival hours.

The festival will be held on the grounds of Decatur City Hall and hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 26th and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 27th. Admission is $3/day or $5/weekend. Admission is free for children 12 years old and under (must be accompanied by an adult).

From 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, September 25th, the public is invited to a preview party and an opportunity to visit with artists during the River Clay Rendezvous. Hours for the opening night event are from 5 to 9 p.m. and the event allows art patrons to preview the works from the River Clay Artist Market before the general public while enjoying live music and good food provided by local restaurants. At 7 p.m., Rendezvous ticket holders are invited to a Rendezvous Social at the Alabama Center for the Arts to enjoy more food and entertainment and a special touring art exhibit in the ACA Gallery, Athens Voices USA 2015 The cost for a ticket is $50 per person and includes weekend admission to the festival. A limited number of tickets are available and may be purchased online at http://www.riverclay.org.

For more information on the River Clay Fine Arts Festival including a list of participating artists, visit their website or call 256-353-0075.