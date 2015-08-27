× Huntsville Police make arrest in connection to string of local robberies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Thursday, Huntsville Police Department Robbery Unit investigators announced an arrest in connection to a sting of robberies this week, including a bank robbery.

Kevin Alan Jordan, 28, of Chicago, Il., was arrested and charged with robberies at three area businesses, Regions Bank, CVS, and Little Caesars Pizza.

Investigators say the first robbery happened on Monday at a Regions Bank branch on Monday. While investigating that robbery, investigators said they were able to tie it to two other robberies that happened Wednesday.

Police said Jordan has only been living in Huntsville for ten days. He was located and arrested Thursday.

Jordan is charged with two counts of robbery 1st degree and one count of robbery 3rd degree.