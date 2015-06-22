× US Supreme Court to announce rulings today

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to announce opinions on some of the 11 cases it is considering today.

We don’t know which of those cases will be announced today, but here are the headlines of several that may be announced today:

Federal subsidies provided through the Affordable Care Act: Are all 50 sates eligible, or just the ones with their own exchanges?

Same-sex marriage: Do gay couples have the constitutional right to marry; and do states have to recognize same-sex licenses granted by other states?

The court’s opinions are scheduled to roll out at 9:00 a.m.