Second Chance Animal Shelter committed to finding homes for stray dogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOAZ, Ala. (WHNT) - A Marshall County couple's passion is saving dogs from dying and finding them good homes. In 2008, they started the Second Chance Animal Shelter in Boaz. After receiving two email nominations about the McGees, WHNT NEWS 19 headed to Boaz to Pay it Forward.

From puppies with precious faces to older dogs with somber eyes from years of being overlooked, the Second Chance Animal Shelter in Boaz is where they've ended up. Hundreds of abandoned or stray dogs are brought here instead of the going to be put down. Doug and Wanda McGee take care of them.

"We got to talking and we took six puppies in to begin with, because we knew their time was up," explains McGee. "After that, it kind of snowballed."

Now, they house more than 300 dogs and adopt out around 50 to 60 a month. It's a big operation.

"A rough estimate of our budget is $136,000 a year," describes McGee. "Our vet bills alone can run as high as $50,000. We have a standing spay and neuter of 312 and that's the minimum that we'll do each year."

While the shelter does get support from the community, food donations and free labor with the help of local judges who send inmates or community service workers, they definitely run on faith. The fact that someone noticed and nominated them to receive $319 is huge for McGee.

"It's great because a lot of times we don't feel the rewards," says McGee. "A lot of times, it's all heartbreak here. So when someone does that, it's like okay we're making a difference. Maybe somebody is inspired to do something. I'm just grateful."

There are plenty of dogs that need good homes at the shelter. If you'd like to adopt one of them, please call (256) 561-2411 for more information.