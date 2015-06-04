Raw chicken causes major cleanup in Morgan County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) - Just after 2:00 Thursday morning firefighters from Florette and Alabama State Troopers were called to a wreck on Highway 67 and Crawford Bottoms Road in Somerville.

When they arrived on the scene they found an 18 wheeler on its side with thousands of pounds of frozen, raw chicken breasts thrown across the road.

The driver was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital, but is expected to be okay.

Crews had to block Highway 67 north and southbound, but the road was back open by mid-morning.