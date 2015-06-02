× Remington adds new positions at Huntsville plant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Remington is adding even more new job listings for its new Huntsville gun manufacturing plant.

The company posted positions for a SAP programmer analyst, executive administrative assistant, director of operations in finance, HR administrator/safety trainer and more. You can view those job listings by clicking here.

Alabama Industrial Development Training (AIDT) is also still looking for maintenance technicians and machine operators for Remington. The deadline for resumes to be submitted is June 30.

The United States’ oldest manufacturer of firearms is expected to bring more than 2,000 jobs over the next decade.