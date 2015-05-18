Decatur Police join Click It Or Ticket effort to get drivers to buckle up

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Heading into Memorial Day weekend, the Decatur Police Department has joined the national Click It Or Ticket campaign to increase vehicle safety throughout the area.

Statistics show that seat belt usage in the state of Alabama was at 97 percent in 2013. However, that number decreased to 96 percent in 2014.

Chief Ed Taylor of the Decatur Police Department states, “Our police department as well as these agencies represented here will be out and enforcing it with educational programs and with tickets to remind folks that they need to wear those seat belts.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, from 2009 to 2013, seat belts saved nearly 63,000 lives.

Authorities say that the Click It Or Ticket campaign allows for zero tolerance and law enforcement will be getting more aggressive in order to provide safety across the country and the state of Alabama.

The campaign begins May 18th and lasts through May 31st.