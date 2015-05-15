Featured Job: Parts/Supply Associate

Posted 5:24 pm, May 15, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Parts Associate responsibilities include allocating parts to a vehicle, keeping parts inventory well stocked, controlling shrinkage and maintaining a working relationship with suppliers.

Applicants must provide quality customer service, and be highly organized.  Previous experience in a parts environment is preferred.

Flexible work hours with shifts that may include nights, weekends, holidays and 12-hour days.

Click here for more information or to apply for this job.