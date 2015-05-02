× It’s a girl: The Duchess of Cambridge gives birth

London (CNN) – The wait for the second royal baby is over. And it’s a princess!

The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a girl Saturday at a London hospital, Kensington Palace announced.

She weighed 8 pounds and 3 ounces, and the Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth, the palace tweeted.

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well,”it said.

George’s a big brother

This is the second child for Prince William and Catherine after their son, Prince George, who was born in July 2013.

A media frenzy ensued outside St. Mary’s Hospital as journalists gathered following the announcement that she had gone into labor. Some wore pink or blue — depending on their preference for a boy or a girl.

But Terry Hutt , who just celebrated his 80th birthday, said either a prince or a princess is fine with him.

“Well I’d like both! Can you imagine how George feels?” Hutt said. “It’s probably his new toy.”

Amanda Copko, who is visiting London from Oregon, said she’ll camp outside the hospital until she sees the baby in her mother’s arms.

“I look at them as ambassadors of UK,” she said. ” We are staying here … until royal baby walks out the door!”

Displacing uncle Harry

The newest addition will be fourth-in-line to the throne, bumping William’s brother, Prince Harry, to fifth place.

Prince Harry’s ascension to the throne was a long shot, anyway. The second child of royal parents is known as “spare heir.” Traditionally, they were expected to rule if an older sibling died or could not become king or queen.

While the older brother or sister is destined for a life of regal duty and obligation — of public engagements, investitures and ribbon cutting ceremonies — the role of the younger royal is less defined.

Break from tradition

William was born in a private wing at the same hospital on June 21, 1982. So was George.

While that might seem normal to most in his generation, it is a break with tradition. Before William, all heirs to the throne had been born at home or at the home of a royal family member.

William’s father, Prince Charles, was born at Buckingham Palace.

Big question

When George was born, William and Catherine opted to use the shorter version of his name. The chubby-cheeked toddler’s official name is Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge.

George and his new baby sister may use “Cambridge” as a last name when they attend school in a few years.

But one big question remains: What will the royals name the new princess?