× Man caught with fraudulent check, money making system in Rogersville

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – What started as a call about a reckless driver ended with a stop to a widespread fraud scheme.

Rogersville Police stopped a man and found a fake cashier’s check, written and signed for more than $900,000. But, that’s just scratching the surface.

“On April 7th we got a call from a manager at Foodland in Killen about a man who wrote a check and they questioned him about it because it didn’t look right,” explained Rogersville Police Chief Terry Holden. “He had left in a motor home with a Tennessee tag.”

That’s when police stopped 24-year-old Daniel Borden, of Tanner, for reckless driving in a motor home that matched the description from Killen. Officers Borden’s driver license and a bill of sale didn’t match. So, they searched the mobile home.

“They found the computers and the scanners where he was printing checks from banks,” Holden said. “He had purchased that motor home that day for $59,000 with a forged check. He was just getting started, he had bought this motor home and was setting it up to travel.”

They charged him with multiple offenses — first-degree possession of a forged instrument, reckless driving, obstructing justice by giving false identification to law enforcement, carrying a pistol without a permit, driving with suspended license, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

A further investigation also led to 57 counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card. Chief Holden said Borden would make ATM withdrawals for up to $600 from places like Regions Bank and Bank Independent.

“The bank would flag the fraudulent card, he would toss it, and start again.”

There were even more purchases with fake checks, spanning all the way to Albertville. The chief also said Borden had felony warrants out in Limestone County and Tennessee.

“He would target people on Craigslist. He would come to you late at night or on a weekend when the bank was closed and give you a certified check that was bogus but it looked real.”

Because of the amount involved in the case, the FBI and Secret Service stepped in to help with the ongoing investigation.

Holden said they waited to release the details of the case until they could determine whether or not Borden was acting alone.