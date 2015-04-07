× Missing woman from Marshall County believed to be dead

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a woman who has been missing for a week.

Judith McElroy Carranza, 60, of Horton was reported missing to Douglas Police on April 1. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in this investigation.

Sheriff Scott Walls said Carranza may have family in the Etowah County area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Carranza is asked to contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 582-2034.