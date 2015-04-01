Southern Made Fresh: Tasia Malakasis of Belle Chevre Releases Second Cookbook

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Books-A-Million in Huntsville will host Tasia Malakasis on the initial stop of her tour promoting her second cookbook, “Southern Made Fresh” from 6-8 pm on Friday, April 3.
You will have the opportunity to purchase a copy of her new cookbook and meet Malakasis at the event. Malakasis is an Alabama native and the owner of the award-winning Belle Chevre creamery in Elkmont, Alabama. Her new book was released on March 10 and published through Southern Living.
“Southern food just like Southern companies – Books-a-Million, Belle Chevre, Southern Living – bring a fresh, warm and hospitable ‘flavor’ to everything we do, no matter where in the country or world we find ourselves,” said Malakasis. “ ‘Southern Made Fresh’ and my partnership with Books-A-Million has double that flavor!”
“Southern Made Fresh” features 175 recipes that are inspired by a farm-to-table mentality about cooking, while using seasonably fresh ingredients that are indelibly southern. Drawing from her Southern roots growing up in north Alabama, Malakasis brings a modern twist to Southern cuisine.
Books-A-Million will host Malakasis for book signing events across Alabama. To participate, customers can purchase “Southern Made Fresh” at Books-A-Million before or during the event. The list of stores participating is below:
- Friday, April 3 from 6-8 p.m. at the Huntsville, Ala. Books-A-Million
Store address: 1001-7 North Memorial Parkway, Huntsville, Ala. 35801
Store phone number: 256-536-1940
- Thursday, April 9 at 6:30 pm at the Decatur, Ala. Books-A-Million
Store address: 1682 Beltline Road Southwest, Decatur, AL 35601
Store phone number: 256-350-3535
- Saturday, April 11 from 12-2 pm at the Birmingham, Ala. Books-A-Million
Store address: Brookwood Village, 757 Brookwood Village, Birmingham, Ala. 35209
Store phone number:205-870-0213
- Sunday, April 12 at 2 pm at the Montgomery, Ala. Books-A-Million
Store address: 7074 East Chase Parkway, Montgomery, Ala. 36117
Store phone number:334-263-4679