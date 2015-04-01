Southern Made Fresh: Tasia Malakasis of Belle Chevre Releases Second Cookbook

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Books-A-Million in Huntsville will host Tasia Malakasis on the initial stop of her tour promoting her second cookbook, “Southern Made Fresh” from 6-8 pm on Friday, April 3.

You will have the opportunity to purchase a copy of her new cookbook and meet Malakasis at the event. Malakasis is an Alabama native and the owner of the award-winning Belle Chevre creamery in Elkmont, Alabama. Her new book was released on March 10 and published through Southern Living.

“Southern food just like Southern companies – Books-a-Million, Belle Chevre, Southern Living – bring a fresh, warm and hospitable ‘flavor’ to everything we do, no matter where in the country or world we find ourselves,” said Malakasis. “ ‘Southern Made Fresh’ and my partnership with Books-A-Million has double that flavor!”

“Southern Made Fresh” features 175 recipes that are inspired by a farm-to-table mentality about cooking, while using seasonably fresh ingredients that are indelibly southern. Drawing from her Southern roots growing up in north Alabama, Malakasis brings a modern twist to Southern cuisine.

Books-A-Million will host Malakasis for book signing events across Alabama. To participate, customers can purchase “Southern Made Fresh” at Books-A-Million before or during the event. The list of stores participating is below: