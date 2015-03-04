President Obama to visit Selma to mark 50th anniversary of ‘Bloody Sunday’ civil rights march

SELMA, Ala. – On Saturday, March 7, the president and the first lady will travel to Selma to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery “Bloody Sunday” march. President Obama will deliver remarks at the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge.

On March 7, 1965, protesters planned to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge on their civil rights march to Montgomery. Law enforcement officers attempted to break up the protest, ultimately using force against the crowd. The televised violence was dubbed “Bloody Sunday” and became a rallying point for civil rights leaders.

This visit will also highlight the President and his administration’s overall efforts to mark the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

The President’s remarks at the Edmund Pettus Bridge are open to the general public. Although a ticket is not required to hear the president’s remarks, access to the event will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Guests must access the event from the intersection of Selma Avenue and Church Street. Doors will open to the public at 8:30 AM on Saturday, March 7. All attendees will go through airport-like security and should bring as few personal items as possible. No bags, sharp objects, umbrellas, liquids, or signs will be permitted. No overnight camping will be allowed on the premises at any time leading up to this event.

