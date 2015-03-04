Mystery image of animal caught on deer camera making the rounds on social media

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – There’s a lot of talk on social media locally today about a picture of an animal not usually seen in Alabama.

The image came from a deer camera in New Market, Alabama, and Brieana Fanning shared the picture, along with more than 1,400 others as of Wednesday afternoon. Her father Shane Fanning captured the photo a few years ago near Flint River Drive in New Market.

She and many others think it’s a mountain lion. Others say it’s a black panther.

What do you think?

According to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the last confirmed mountain lion in Alabama was killed around 1948 in St. Clair County. Free ranging mountain lions can still occasionally enter the state, but these instances are highly unlikely. Read more at OutdoorAlabama.com.

Have you seen a large cat in the wild around here? What do you think of the image from the deer camera? Feel free to post in the comment section below.