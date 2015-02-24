Gov. Bentley Declares State of Emergency in Preparation for Winter Weather

MONTGOMERY — Governor Robert Bentley on Tuesday declared a State of Emergency for all Alabama counties in preparation for winter weather that is expected to move through Alabama.

“With winter weather expected to impact Alabama, we are taking precautions to protect Alabamians,” Governor Robert Bentley said. “By issuing a State of Emergency, I have directed all state agencies to take necessary actions to be prepared to respond to the anticipated winter conditions including sleet, ice and snow. We will actively monitor the storm as it begins to hit the state and are prepared to respond to any requests for assistance.”

The State of Emergency will be effective at 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. Read the declaration.

According to the National Weather Service offices in Alabama, various portions of the state are expected to experience ice, sleet, snow and freezing rain beginning Wednesday morning and lasting through Thursday. Check the latest forecast on WHNT.com.

The Alabama Emergency Management Agency is activating the State Emergency Operations Center in order to monitor the storm and assist county Emergency Management Agencies as needed. State law enforcement agencies have coordinated state resources in order to respond to stranded drivers.

Governor Bentley has authorized 250 Alabama National Guardsmen to prepare to respond to any emergency requests for assistance.