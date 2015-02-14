UPDATE: Multiple fire departments work to contain field fire in Elkmont

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELKMONT, Ala. (WHNT) - Multiple fire departments swarmed to Happy Hollow Road in Elkmont Saturday afternoon to fight a field fire.

Elkmont's fire chief confirms people were burning trash when their fire got out of control because of windy conditions.

The fire burned through three unoccupied mobile homes. No one has been hurt.

Firefighters say the amount of brush, briars, and debris in the area made fighting the flames more difficult. They were shuttling water in from a hydrant a mile away.

Fire in elkmont should be just about clear. Here's a pic from earlier: pic.twitter.com/UtMx54Tf1u — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) February 14, 2015

Crews cleared the scene around 5 PM.

They came back around 7 after the wind kicked up ashes and rekindled the fire. A 4th mobile home, also abandoned, was destroyed. It was out by 9:30 PM.

Firefighters: 4th mobile home caught in rekindle of earlier Elkmont #fire @whnt They're working to put it out now. — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) February 15, 2015

Property owners tell us they lost some precious items like antiques, and others full of sentimental value to their family.

Firefighters warn against burning anything outdoors in windy conditions like Limestone County has seen this week.