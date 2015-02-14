UPDATE: Multiple fire departments work to contain field fire in Elkmont

Posted 3:11 pm, February 14, 2015, by and , Updated at 10:19PM, February 14, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ELKMONT, Ala. (WHNT) - Multiple fire departments swarmed to Happy Hollow Road in Elkmont Saturday afternoon to fight a field fire.

Elkmont's fire chief confirms people were burning trash when their fire got out of control because of windy conditions.

The fire  burned through three unoccupied mobile homes. No one has been hurt.

Firefighters say the amount of brush, briars, and debris in the area made fighting the flames more difficult. They were shuttling water in from a hydrant a mile away.

Crews cleared the scene around 5 PM.

They came back around 7 after the wind kicked up ashes and rekindled the fire. A 4th mobile home, also abandoned, was destroyed. It was out by 9:30 PM.

Property owners tell us they lost some precious items like antiques, and others full of sentimental value to their family.

Firefighters warn against burning anything outdoors in windy conditions like Limestone County has seen this week.