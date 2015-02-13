× Featured Job: Crew Member

As a Restaurant Crew Member, you must have a positive and cheerful personality along with a strong work ethic and the motivation to learn and grow while providing the best in customer service. Teamwork is a big part of this job, and you should always be willing to pitch in to help when something needs to be done. It is also important that you have great communication skills and the ability to not only speak clearly, but also to listen attentively to both our guests and your coworkers.

Specific qualifications for this entry level retail food service position include:

High school diploma or GED

Commitment to providing excellent customer service

Ability to develop positive working relationships with the rest of your team

Professional appearance and attitude

Desire to build an entry level retail position into a management career

Ability to be cross-trained in all areas of the kitchen and line

The ideal candidate for this role will also exhibit the following characteristics:

Conscientious, Respectful, Hospitable, High Energy, Infectiously Enthusiastic, Happy, Presentable, Smart, Polite, Motivated, Ambitious, Curious, Honest

