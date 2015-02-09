× 82 marijuana plants, additional 100 pounds taken from Stevenson home

STEVENSON, Ala. (WHNT) — A search at a Stevenson home lead deputies to nearly 100 marijuana plants and an additional 100 additional pounds of the drug.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday the Narcotics Unit, Patrol Division, and Stevenson Police searched a home on Hicks Drive in Stevenson.

Deputies say during the search they found an indoor marijuana grow operation with more than 80 plants. Deputies say they also found grow lights and equipment.

Additionally, 100 pounds of marijuana, most packaged for resale, nine rifles, three vehicles and an amount of U.S. Currency were located and seized.

Elber Ramirez Tomas and Reynoso Isidro Mendez age were arrested and charged with Trafficking in Marijuana, Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.