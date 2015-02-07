Special rodeo brings smiles to faces of area children, families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) - Cheers of excitement and bursts of laughter filled the Von Braun Center's Propst Arena, as the Lone Star Rodeo pulled out all the stops for a special crowd.

Bucking bulls, barrel races and a World Championship rodeo clown entertained special needs children and adults at a free event Friday morning.

The performance was part of the Third Annual Sheriff's Lone Star National Finals Rodeo.

The competition on Friday and Saturday night brings some of the country's top cowboys and cowgirls to Huntsville to compete for national titles.

This is the first year for the Special Needs Rodeo.

About 75 people attended, many of them students and parents from the Rise School of Huntsville. The school is for children with and without developmental disabilities.

The rodeo finals are a fundraiser for the Madison County Sheriff's Department.

Money raised goes to the Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS) program and the Army Emergency Relief (AER) organization.

COPS provides resources to help the families and co-workers of officers killed in the line of duty.

AER helps soldiers and their families who are experiencing financial emergencies.

