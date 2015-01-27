Tesla P85D ‘Insane Mode’ scares unsuspecting passengers

The video below contains some bleeped swearing.

Tesla’s P85D, a high performance, dual motor electric car, sports some impressive numbers. It’s 691 horsepower (221 hp front and 470 hp rear) electric motor can rocket the car from 0 to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds.

Most people aren’t used to that kind of power. The car has a setting called “Insane Mode,” which gives the driver access to the full power of the car.

YouTube user DragTimes posted a video of unsuspecting passengers getting the pants scared off of them. Check it out above.

The price tag on this beauty? $105,670.