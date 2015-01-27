Tesla P85D ‘Insane Mode’ scares unsuspecting passengers

Posted 4:26 pm, January 27, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The video below contains some bleeped swearing.

Tesla’s P85D, a high performance, dual motor electric car, sports some impressive numbers. It’s 691 horsepower (221 hp front and 470 hp rear) electric motor can rocket the car from 0 to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds.

Most people aren’t used to that kind of power. The car has a setting called “Insane Mode,” which gives the driver access to the full power of the car.

YouTube user DragTimes posted a video of unsuspecting passengers getting the pants scared off of them. Check it out above.

The price tag on this beauty? $105,670.