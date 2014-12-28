× Killen Fire & Rescue helps one of their own, no one hurt in early morning fire

KILLEN, Ala. (WHNT) – Killen Fire & Rescue workers responded to an early morning fire at a fellow firefighter’s home.

It happened around 4:45 a.m. Sunday morning on Maury Lane off Highway 72 in Killen.

Will Rogers said his dog woke him up to warn him about the blaze. He said he tried to put the flames out himself, but eventually had to call it in.

“This is my family,” Rogers said. “I’ve worked here for 14 years.”

It didn’t take long to put the fire out, and no one was hurt. Rogers said it appeared to have been an electrical socket that caught on fire and spread to a blanket covering his window.

He lost one room of his home.

Emergency response and fire crews from Lauderdale County assisted.

Rogers lost his uncle in a garage fire in Rogersville earlier this month.