Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) - We have an update on a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in Somerville. Investigators say the incident was a failed suicide attempt.

A number of deputies responded to a home in the 1100 block of Charest Road around 4 a.m. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

The man was taken to Huntsville Hospital. He was in serious condition at last report.