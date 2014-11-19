Veteran Kindergarten Teacher Keeps Kids on Their Toes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) - WHNT's Tools for Teachers award this week goes to Connie McFall, a kindergarten teacher at Plainview Elementary School in Rainsville. She's been on the job for 28 years and is still keeping a step ahead of her energetic students.

Ms. McFall was nominated by April Hamilton, a grateful mom who appreciates how much her son loves his kindergarten and his teacher.

"My son comes home every day talking about how great she is and what he’s learned," April told us.

Along with some TV recognition, Ms. McFall received $319 to spend on school supplies.

If you know a worthy teacher, coach, principal, or aide, tell us about them through theTools for Teachers nomination form.