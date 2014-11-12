Huntsville Senior Center hosts Holiday Craft Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Huntsville Senior Center is hosting a Holiday Craft Fair on November 21st, 22nd and 23rd.

All of the items for sale at the event are handcrafted by the Senior community.

Head over to the Twickenham Ballroom at the Huntsville/Madison County Senior Center, located at 2200 Drake Avenue, for a chance to finish your Christmas shopping with some great original items.

Thursday, November 20th from 9am - 3pm

Friday, November 21st from 9am - 2pm

Saturday, November 22nd from 9am - 12pm

Click here for more information or call the Senior Center at (256) 880-7080.