State Volleyball Championships Begin Wednesday

Birmingham, Ala. – (AHSAA)The 44

th

annual Alabama High School Athletic Association State Volleyball Championships commences Wednesday morning at the 4,000-seat Birmingham CrossPlex with 56 schools competing for seven individual classification state championships.



It marks the first event for the AHSAA to crown seven state champions.



The AHSAA hosted its first state tournament in 1971 with only one division. Bradshaw of Florence won the first three titles before McGill-Toolen grabbed its first of 19 in 1974.



Competition in the single-elimination tournament gets underway at 8 a.m. Wednesday with 1A, 2A and 5A playing the earliest matches. All classes are playing through semifinal action Wednesday with semifinals slated for 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., depending on the class.



All finals will be Thursday.



The championship matches will be live-streamed for the second year in a row by the NFHS TV Network Thursday via its subscriber program. To sign up, viewers can go to

http://www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/ahsaa

and follow the prompts. The semifinals will not be live-streamed Wednesday by the NFHS Network, but Jacksonville High School will be live-streaming its school matches via the NFHS TV Network’s school broadcast subscriber program.