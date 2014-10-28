State Volleyball Championships Begin Wednesday
Birmingham, Ala. – (AHSAA)The 44th annual Alabama High School Athletic Association State Volleyball Championships commences Wednesday morning at the 4,000-seat Birmingham CrossPlex with 56 schools competing for seven individual classification state championships.
It marks the first event for the AHSAA to crown seven state champions.
The AHSAA hosted its first state tournament in 1971 with only one division. Bradshaw of Florence won the first three titles before McGill-Toolen grabbed its first of 19 in 1974.
Competition in the single-elimination tournament gets underway at 8 a.m. Wednesday with 1A, 2A and 5A playing the earliest matches. All classes are playing through semifinal action Wednesday with semifinals slated for 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., depending on the class.
All finals will be Thursday.
The championship matches will be live-streamed for the second year in a row by the NFHS TV Network Thursday via its subscriber program. To sign up, viewers can go tohttp://www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/ahsaa and follow the prompts. The semifinals will not be live-streamed Wednesday by the NFHS Network, but Jacksonville High School will be live-streaming its school matches via the NFHS TV Network’s school broadcast subscriber program.
All six 2013 defending state champions return this year, but three find themselves in new classifications. Addison won in 1A last year but moves up to Class 2A this time around. Coach Pam Wilkin’s team rolls into the CrossPlex with the North Super Regional title under its belt and a 55-2 record. South Super Regional champion Providence Christian of Dothan is coming in at 56-1 with a 54-match winning streak intact.
Bob Jones, last year’s 6A champion, is in the new Class 7A field this year. The Lady Patriots (39-8) finished third in the North Super Regional.
Montgomery Academy (40-10) was the 2A state champion in 2013 and is now in Class 3A where defending champion Bayside Academy (41-9) will be vying for its 13th straight state crown. Both teams are coached by members of the AHSAA’s rare 1,000-win club: Julie Sinclair of Montgomery Academy (1,224-360) and Ann Schilling of Bayside (1,285-359).
Other defending champions include Jacksonville (38-9) in Class 4A and St. Paul’s Episcopal (34-13) in Class 5A. The Lady Saints have captured 12 state championships, including six of the last eight 5A titles.
Sinclair and Schilling are two of six coaches with over 1,000 wins guiding teams in this year’s state tournament. The leader is Glenda Wright of Walker. Her Lady Vikings (54-19) are the second seed from the North in the Class 6A tournament. Her 1,457-589 career record ranks her third nationally in the NFHS in wins and ahead of former McGill-Toolen Catholic coach Becky Dickinson, who retired with 1,273 wins and just 129 losses – an incredible 91.0 winning percentage.
Other 1,000-win coaches include Tammy Richardson of St. Luke’s Episcopal (1,358-546), Brenda Mayes of Muscle Shoals (1,115-359) and Tanya Broadway of Grissom (1,114-281).
Addison’s Wilkins has compiled a 727-52 record for the Class 2A Bulldogs, a winning rate of 93.3 percent – tops in the state. The Lady Bulldogs have won six state titles.
The AHSAA State Volleyball Tournament made history last year by becoming the first event live-streamed by the NFHS TV Network. The NFHS TV Network Blog promoting the tournament was the most viewed athletic blog of the year, according to John Gillis of the NFHS. The broadcast drew rave reviews. This year’s finals will also feature live stats as well.
Tickets may be purchased on line by clicking on the PrepTix logo at www.ahsaa.com.
The schedule is listed below.
AHSAA State Volleyball Championships
Oct. 29-30, CrossPlex, Birmingham
First-Round Pairings
Class 1A
N4: Spring Garden (24-22) vs. S1: Pleasant Home (26-5), Court 1, 8 a.m.
S3: Kinston (15-17) vs. N2: Athens Bible (29-17), Court 3, 8 a.m.
N3: Decatur Heritage (37-13) vs. S2: Isabella (34-3), Court 4, 9:30 a.m.
S4: Ragland (29-15) vs. N1: Meek (26-21), Court 6, 9:30 a.m.
Semifinal pairings
G1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, Court 1, 3:30 p.m.
G3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, Court 3, 3:30 p.m.
Championship Match (Thursday)
Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, Thursday, Court 4, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
N4: Mars Hill Bible (19-21) vs. S1: Providence Christian (56-1), Court 7, 8 a.m.
S3: Goshen (29-9) vs. N2: Hatton (21-25), Court 9, 8 a.m.
N3: Ider (24-12) vs. S2: St. Luke’s Episcopal (36-21), Court 1, 11 a.m.
S4: Mobile Christian (13-16) vs. N1: Addison (55-2), Court 3, 11 a.m.
Semifinal pairings
G1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, Court 7, 3:30 p.m.
G3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, Court 9, 3:30 p.m.
Championship Match (Thursday)
Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, Thursday, Court 4, 10:30 a.m.
Class 3A
N4: Ashville (28-17) vs. S1: Bayside Academy (41-9), Court 4, 12:30 p.m.
S3: Cottage Hill Christian (14-24) vs. N2: West Morgan (53-14), Court 6, 12:30 p.m.
N3: Geraldine (48-14) vs. S2: Montgomery Academy (40-10), Court 4, 2 p.m.
S4: Prattville Christian (19-20) vs. N1: Madison Academy (48-11), Court 6, 2 p.m.
Semifinal pairings
G1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, Court 1, 7:30 p.m.
G3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, Court 3, 7:30 p.m.
Championship Match (Thursday)
Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, Thursday, Court 4, 4:30 p.m.
Class 4A
N4: Brooks (31-18) vs. S1: St. James (26-14), Court 7, 11 a.m.
S3: UMS-Wright (25-18) vs. N2: Jacksonville (38-9), Court 9, 11 a.m.
N3: Deshler (48-7) vs. S2: Trinity Presbyterian (28-12), Court 7, 12:30 p.m.
S4: Straughn (26-20) vs. N1: Danville (48-11), Court 9, 12:30 p.m .
Semifinal pairings
G1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, Court 4, 4:30 p.m.
G3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, Court 6, 4:30 p.m.
Championship Match (Thursday)
Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, Thursday, Court 4, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
N4: Madison County (34-33) vs. S1: St. Paul’s Episcopal (34-13), Court 4, 8 a.m.
S3: Alabama Christian (31-25) vs. N2: Lawrence County (51-12), Court 6, 8 a.m.
N3: Randolph (37-10) vs. S2: Faith Academy (21-19), Court 7, 9:30 a.m.
S4: Rehobeth (37-13) vs. N1: Guntersville (35-29), Court 9, 9:30 a.m.
Semifinal pairings
G1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, Court 4, 3:30 p.m.
G3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, Court 6, 3:30 p.m.
Championship Match (Thursday)
Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, Thursday, Court 4, 9 a.m.
Class 6A
N4: Hartselle (34-24) vs. S1: John Carroll Catholic (37-8), Court 1, 12:30 p.m.
S3: Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (36-8) vs. N2: Walker (54-19), Court 2, 12:30 p.m.
N3: Muscle Shoals (43-10) vs. S2: Pelham (39-16), Court 1, 2 p.m.
S4: Dothan (23-16) vs. N1: Arab (57-7), Court 2, 2 p.m.
Semifinal pairings
G1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, Court 7, 5:30 p.m.
G3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, Court 9, 5:30 p.m.
Championship Match (Thursday)
Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, Thursday, Court 4, 1:30 p.m.
Class 7A
N4: Grissom (29-17) vs. S1: McGill-Toolen Catholic (42-8), Court 1, 9:30 a.m.
S3: Enterprise (35-13) vs. N2: Hoover (36-8), Court 3, 9:30 a.m.
N3: Bob Jones (39-8) vs. S2: Baker (34-19), Court 4, 11 a.m.
S4: Fairhope (30-15) vs. N1: Mountain Brook (46-10), Court 6, 11 a.m.
Semifinal pairings
G1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, Court 1, 5:30 p.m.
G3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, Court 3, 5:30 p.m.
Championship Match (Thursday)
Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, Thursday, Court 4, noon
Courtesy: AHSAA