× NASA Administrator Charles Bolden cancels Discovery Middle School visit

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – UPDATE: NASA Administrator Charles Bolden has canceled his trip to Discovery Middle School in the wake of the Antares rocket explosion. Read our coverage on the rocket explosion here.

This week, students at Discovery Middle School in Madison may come home with new inspiration to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM).

That’s because they’ll get a chance to meet and talk with the top administrator at NASA. Charles Bolden will visit the students on Wednesday.

He’ll come along with Patrick Scheuermann, the Director of MSFC, and Donald James, NASA’s Associate Administrator for Education.

They’ll be talking to the students enrolled in STEM classes in the STEM building on campus. School officials say the visit fits with the STEM program they’re developing at Discovery.

And there’s another connection between Charlie Bolden and Discovery. The school was named after the Discovery Space Shuttle orbiter which Bolden flew when he was an astronaut in April 1990. One of its missions was to deploy the Hubble Space Telescope.

Bolden will also visit Marshall Space Flight Center. He will get a behind-the-scenes look at the science command post for the International Space Station when he visits NASA’s Payload Operations Integration Center.

Bolden is expected to call space station Expedition 41 Flight Engineer Barry E. “Butch” Wilmore, who currently is living and working on the orbiting laboratory, at 11:30 a.m. from the control center. The phone call will be carried live on NASA Television.

Bolden is expected to chat with the expert payload operations team, which has helped conduct more than 1,500 science investigations and student experiments from 82 countries.​