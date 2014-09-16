× Bond granted in “evil twin” case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A Madison County judge has set bond for a Huntsville man who is charged in two sex abuse cases.

Bond for Brian Lucas is set at $150,000. Lucas was arrested twice in an eight-day span in January and February of this year and was later charged with three counts of sex abuse and one count of attempted sodomy.

Lucas’ twin brother, Aaron, plead guilty to similar charges in Colorado. He is currently serving 20 years-to-life for multiple child sex abuse charges.

Aaron originally blamed the crimes on Brian.

We are following this developing story.