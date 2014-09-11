Huntsville Hospital Fun Run set for September 18th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Enjoy an afternoon of free family fun that promotes healthy lifestyles for families at the Huntsville Hospital Fun Run on September 18th at the Jaycees Building on Airport Road.

Races are open for preschoolers through 8th graders.

A free t-shirt and blue ribbon are available for all participants; medals are awarded for 1st – 3rd place; placement ribbons for 4th – 10th place.

A “teacher and faculty walk/run”, held at 5:00 p.m., encourages school participation. Two finishers will win a pair of running shoes via a drawing courtesy of Fleet Feet as well as two six-month Wellness Center memberships courtesy of the Huntsville Hospital Wellness Center.

Participation in Fun Run is free, but donations are welcome

Donations benefit pediatric oncology at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children in recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September.

