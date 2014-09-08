Royal couple expecting second baby

LONDON (CBS) – Don’t stuff that royal baby memorabilia into the attic just yet.

Kate and William wasted no time in starting to build their family, and the young Prince George appears unlikely to go on as an only child for very long.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their second child,” said a statement released Monday by Clarence House, the official residence of the Duke and Duchess.

The statement did not say how long Duchess Kate had been pregnant, but noted that she was being treated by doctors for acute morning sickness. She suffered the same during the early stages of her pregnancy with Prince George, who turned one in July.