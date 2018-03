Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) - Aladin Beshir is a systems engineer in Huntsville. A native of Egypt, he has been a U.S. citizen since 1985.

Beshir is active with the Huntsville International Society, the city's Human Rights Commission and is a former president of the Interfaith Mission Service.

Beshir is a practicing Muslim, and we asked him to talk about his experience living in Huntsville, as part of the local faith community.

