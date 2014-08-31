Burglar Steals Weapons from JC’s Gun and Tackle in Huntsville

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT)- Some weapons stolen from JC's Gun & Tackle Shop early Sunday were found on nearby properties, police report. Officers responded to a burglary alarm for the business on Jordan Lane and found that someone had forced entry into the store by cutting a hole in the rear wall. Numerous weapons were taken, with several being found nearby on adjacent properties, the report shows. The incident was reported at 3:47 a.m. The investigation continues.

