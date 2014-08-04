The Land Trust of North Alabama’s ‘Concerts at Three Caves’ series continues on Aug. 9 & 23

The Land Trust of North Alabama is holding a "Concerts at Three Caves" summer series, and another great concert is coming up!

Marita Durham, a board member from the Land Trust of North Alabama, stopped by our studio to tell us more about the event.

The concert venue is the Land Trust`s amazing Three Caves - a former limestone quarry at the base of Monte Sano.

The "Concerts at Three Caves" series continues on August 9 with Marion meadows performing and continues on August 23 with the Claire Lynch Band.