Florida man bitten by alligator, again

Weston, FL — A golf course employee in Broward County is recovering after he was bitten by a 9-foot alligator Wednesday.

Trappers were called in to remove the reptile at the Bonaventure Country Club in Weston.

The worker, Stephen Martinez, told police he was bitten on his hand while diving for golf balls in a pond.

Martinez was able to jump into a golf cart and drive himself to the clubhouse to get help. Martinez is expected to be OK.

He says he was also bitten by a gator eight years ago while diving for golf balls in Boynton Beach.