Madison Police arrest 4 on meth manufacturing charges

July 17, 2014
Top, left to right: Jessy Elders, Charles Johnson. Bottom, left to right: Jaclyn Malone, Daniel Johnson. (Photos: Madison Police Department)

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Four people were arrested in Madison on Wednesday evening. Police say they are charged with unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine.

Police executed a search warrant at 130 Crescent Circle, and found meth and ingredients used to make it.

Jessy Elders, 23, Charles Johnson, 28, Daniel Johnson, 33 and Jaclyn Malone, 31, were arrested and taken t othe Madison County Jail whre they await bond.

  • Nuclear Mike

    The lost potential of our young generation with nothing to do but make meth & become criminals…this Country needs jobs by manufacturing to employ the young generation to give them hope, a job and no need for drugs!

