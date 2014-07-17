Madison Police arrest 4 on meth manufacturing charges

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Four people were arrested in Madison on Wednesday evening. Police say they are charged with unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine.

Police executed a search warrant at 130 Crescent Circle, and found meth and ingredients used to make it.

Jessy Elders, 23, Charles Johnson, 28, Daniel Johnson, 33 and Jaclyn Malone, 31, were arrested and taken t othe Madison County Jail whre they await bond.