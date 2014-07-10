× Hearing Friday between Huntsville City Schools, U.S. Department of Justice

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) – Attorneys for the Huntsville City School System will be back in court Friday, July 11.

The hearing is scheduled in the system’s dispute with the Department of Justice.

Both sides will meet at 1:00 p.m. at the federal courthouse in Birmingham. It is the first meeting since the judge ordered both parties into mediation.

The school board is expected to argue about why test scores and transfer records should not be made public. Attorneys are expected to argue that there is identifying student information on some of these records.

The school system’s attempts to rezone the districts first brought the case to court.

EDITOR’S NOTE: WHNT News 19 initially reported the hearing would be Thursday. It is on Friday. We apologize for the error.