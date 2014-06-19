× Officer-involved wreck under investigation in Madison

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A cyclist is recovering in Huntsville Hospital after a collision with a Madison Police Department patrol car.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Shelton Road and Old Madison Pike.

The cyclist is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Madison police officials say their thoughts and prayers are with the cyclist.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the wreck.

The northern part of Shelton Road is partially blocked off due to the wreck.