Voter Turnout Light So Far; Make Time To Vote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) - Voter turnout is light so far today, and is expected to remain so throughout the day for Alabama's Democratic and Republican Primaries.

Some precincts saw a bit of a line early on, and then around lunchtime, and workers are preparing for another rush after 5 p.m. No significant problems were reported from this morning in Madison County.

"You know, we have our normal hiccups that we deal with on election day whether it's lights that aren't on in a church gymnasium that we're voting in," said Frank Barger, Madison County Elections Administrator. "Those simple kinds of things we've encountered this morning, but so far, it's a status quo day and things are operating well."

Barger said even the newly required photo IDs aren't causing too many problems -- yet.

"It will likely be a bigger issue in the general election with turnout is historically higher. The majority of calls related to identification are folks showing up at the wrong polling place are vetted by the board of registrars but I don't think we're overwhelmed with calls today," said Barger.

Polls are open until 7 p.m. If you're not sure of your polling precinct, please check here.