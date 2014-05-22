Teen Crushes Talent Show Competition with ‘Michael Jackson’ Act

TURLOCK, Calif. — This kid would give Michael Jackson a run for his money.

The Pitman High School student performed “Billie Jean” at his school’s talent show.

He crushed the competition.

WATCH his performance at about 1:11 in the video player above.

