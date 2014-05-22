This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

× Teen Crushes Talent Show Competition with ‘Michael Jackson’ Act TURLOCK, Calif. — This kid would give Michael Jackson a run for his money. The Pitman High School student performed “Billie Jean” at his school’s talent show. He crushed the competition. WATCH his performance at about 1:11 in the video player above. Filed in: News Facebook

