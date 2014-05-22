Teen Crushes Talent Show Competition with ‘Michael Jackson’ Act
TURLOCK, Calif. — This kid would give Michael Jackson a run for his money.
The Pitman High School student performed “Billie Jean” at his school’s talent show.
He crushed the competition.
WATCH his performance at about 1:11 in the video player above.
7 comments
Lois Daniel Skipworth
WOW! Michael would be proud!
anita walker mastin
HE WAS SO GOOD , NEVER MISSED A BEAT
Annette Williams
Wow!!!That is totally awsome!!Young man I do believe what you will be when you graduate school!!!
Pam Barker
I admit he is good, actually very good, but I have to disagree with the statement that he would give Michael a run for his money. He is performing the very moves that Michael made famous and no one can do it better than MJ. He would definitely give other dancers a run for their money though!!
Beverly Vargas Lance
WOW!! That was absolutely awesome… No I do not believe he missed a beat during that whole song.. I also believe Michael would be proud of his performance … GREAT JOB !!! WELL DONE !!!!
Sue
Great job! Very entertaining! His moves were just like Michael Jacksons!
elizabeth carney
he’s better than micheal
