Exclusive: Deputy Injured in High-Speed Chase
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Lawrence County deputy is recovering after wrecking his patrol car in a high-speed pursuit.
The person at the center of that chase remains on the loose.
The chase started in Decatur around 12:30 a.m. on Moulton Street east of the Beltline.
An officer tried to pull over a driver who ran a stop sign.
The chase began after the driver refused to stop.
The chase reached speeds of 100 mph through Morgan County on Highway 24 toward Moulton.
A Trinity officer joined the pursuit as well as sheriff’s deputies.
The Lawrence County sheriff says one of his deputies wrecked his patrol car on a curve on County Road 208.
He was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be o-k.
The driver ditched the car in the Oakville community and ran off.
8 comments
Michael
Sounds like me playing a game of Grand Theft Auto.
Moe
Sounds like someone who has something hide.
Skylar
These high-speed chases only put innocent civilians at danger. Why not get the drivers tag number and arrest them later.
B
I can’t argue that it’s dangerous and generally when they come into a more populated area the officers back off and hope the suspect slows down as well. But you have to think, how many of these people running from the cops are 1. In a stolen vehicle? 2. Have a stolen tag? 3. Have no tag at all? Not to mention if it’s drugs or weapons in the car they are running for, their going to start throwing it out as soon as they get a chance, so if they just showed up to arrest them later (assuming it was the correct person, which could be hard to prove) all they can get them for is traffic violations, when they are more than likely guilty of much more.
Again, not arguing it’s dangerous. Just throwing out a few of the reasons they can’t really do things that way.
Bob
Pursuit for a stop sign? Not smart. Rookie.
CBC
Let me get htis straight, the inital offense is running a stop sign. A high speed chase ensued with three cars barreling down the road at 100+ mph to protect the public from someone who rolled through a stop sign…..Got it.
What idiots.
Skylar
@B When they (police) kill one of your family members because of an over zealous unjustified car chase, you will be singing a different tune. Remember the chase at Redstone Arsenal a few years ago when an innocent civilian lost his life. Was that loss of life worth the pursuit that transpired? IIRC the lady was wanted on some drug charges and could have been arrested at a later time.
There are justified car chases, but this chase does not meet that criterion.
18wheels
Could you imagine a world without the police. I will bet whoever ran, probably had a little more going on than just a minor traffic violation. All you idiots that keep blaming the cops for the criminals actions have never been the victim of a crime. If people were given a free pass every time they ran, we run the risk of not being able to enforce the law. Laws are put in place to keep order. We need a stiffer penelty for people who run. For the cop hater that replies to this….No I aint a cop, Im a truck driver. I have just about seen it all from by cab.
