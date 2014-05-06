× Exclusive: Deputy Injured in High-Speed Chase

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Lawrence County deputy is recovering after wrecking his patrol car in a high-speed pursuit.

The person at the center of that chase remains on the loose.

The chase started in Decatur around 12:30 a.m. on Moulton Street east of the Beltline.

An officer tried to pull over a driver who ran a stop sign.

The chase began after the driver refused to stop.

The chase reached speeds of 100 mph through Morgan County on Highway 24 toward Moulton.

A Trinity officer joined the pursuit as well as sheriff’s deputies.

The Lawrence County sheriff says one of his deputies wrecked his patrol car on a curve on County Road 208.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be o-k.

The driver ditched the car in the Oakville community and ran off.