Clements Baptist Church: A Hub for Disaster Relief, Faith for Recovery

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Limestone County church is asking for community donations to help many people who lost their homes and belongings in Monday’s tornado.

Clements Baptist Church is also handing out sack lunches throughout the day to anyone needing a meal.

The church is accepting donations of non-perishable foods and hygiene items, including toothbrushes, toothpaste, shaving cream, razors, soap and shampoo.

Food can include canned goods, can openers, bagged and boxes foods — anything that doesn’t need to be refrigerated.

You can also donate diapers.

Clements Baptist Church is located at 8690 U.S. 72, Athens, AL 35611.