Clements Baptist Church: A Hub for Disaster Relief, Faith for Recovery
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Limestone County church is asking for community donations to help many people who lost their homes and belongings in Monday’s tornado.
Clements Baptist Church is also handing out sack lunches throughout the day to anyone needing a meal.
The church is accepting donations of non-perishable foods and hygiene items, including toothbrushes, toothpaste, shaving cream, razors, soap and shampoo.
Food can include canned goods, can openers, bagged and boxes foods — anything that doesn’t need to be refrigerated.
You can also donate diapers.
Clements Baptist Church is located at 8690 U.S. 72, Athens, AL 35611.
Richard Hardigree
If you for any reason can not get items to this Church for donations please bring any of the above items to Champion Chevrolet located at 921 S Clinton Street Athens,Al 35611. We are then taking trucks and a trailer full of these items to this Church. They are then delievering these to the effective people in need.
