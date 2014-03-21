Popeye’s Worker Known for Singing to Customers in Drive-Thru Window

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, La. (CNN) - Going through a fast food drive thru is usually a pain. But in New Orleans, there's one that people go out of their way to visit.

It's all because of the special skills of the woman who takes the orders.

When you drive through one particular Popeye's, you don't need your radio to stay entertained. Cynthia Carter will sing to you.

She sings because she loves it. Her audience arrives hungry, at the Popeye's at the corner of Williams and West Esplanade in Kenner.

Cynthia performs daily, singing the menu items, including dessert. She's been working the drive-thru for 26 years. She says customers often tell her she's brightened their day, and they often sing back, too!